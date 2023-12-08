The Last Of Us Show Wins Best Adaptation

HBO’s The Last of Us show has taken home Best Adaptation at The Game Awards today. Aside from TLoU adaptation, other contenders were the Super Mario Bros. Movie, Peacock’s Twisted Metal, Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne, and the Gran Turismo film.

At The Game Awards this year, showrunner Neil Druckmann and PlayStation Productions head Asad Quizilbash took the stage to thank fans and the team that made the show, which dominated HBO’s viewership numbers, possible. Co-creator Craig Mazin, meanwhile is in Canada getting prepped for The Last of Us Season 2.

