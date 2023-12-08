Menu Close

The Last Of Us Show Wins Best Adaptation

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

HBO’s The Last of Us show has taken home Best Adaptation at The Game Awards today. Aside from TLoU adaptation, other contenders were the Super Mario Bros. Movie, Peacock’s Twisted Metal, Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne, and the  Gran Turismo film.

At The Game Awards this year, showrunner Neil Druckmann and PlayStation Productions head Asad Quizilbash took the stage to thank fans and the team that made the show, which dominated HBO’s viewership numbers, possible. Co-creator Craig Mazin, meanwhile is in Canada getting prepped for The Last of Us Season 2.

What do you think? Do agree with the winner? Let us know below!

Tagged , , , , , , , ,

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

View all post by Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger | Website

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x