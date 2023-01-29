The Last Of Us Show Renewed, Will Cover Part II

The Last of Us show is a smash hit and to no one’s surprise, it seems HBO wants to keep that train rolling as the show’s not finished airing, but has already been greenlit for a second season. The second season will cover sections of the game’s controversial sequel.

The reveal was announced on Twitter. Its renewal should come as no surprise to even casual onlookers as not only has The Last of Us show connected with critics, but even fans found an undeniable allure to it. This led to it marking its spot as HBO’s second-largest premiere since 2010 and snatching up over 10 million viewers in a matter of two days.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter prior to The Last of Us show releasing to HBO and HBO Max, they already had plans in their back pocket in case of a second season that will cover the events of The Last of Us Part II. Outside of that, they have no plans of reaching outside of the game series and no definitive third game releasing any time soon, if ever.

Episode three is set to air later today.

The journey continues. #TheLastOfUs will return for another season on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/FQNG6vhk1d — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 27, 2023

