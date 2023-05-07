The Last Of Us Show Viewership Only Rivaled By Game Of Thrones

The Last of Us show did big numbers for HBO Max in a short period of time, accruing stellar reception from critics and fans alike and making its mark as the second-largest release on the service since 2010. So, it’s probably no surprise that it’s been named among the top streamed shows on the service.

During recent financial results (via VGC), the show accrued 30 million users on the service. It’s also probably bigger numbers if HBO Max was available in the UK, which it isn’t.

Apparently, the only show to rival this large number was the final season of HBO’s flagship fantasy series, Game of Thrones. With numbers like that, it’s no wonder why The Last of Us show got greenlit for a second season and is in the very early stages.

There’s even the potential of cutting the story up into a third season, suggesting a single season can’t capture the full scope of the second game, whereas the team could handle the original just fine in the set number of episodes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

