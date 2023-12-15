Spider-Man 2 Won’t Receive a New Update Until Early 2024, Studio Confirms

Those of us eagerly awaiting new content for Spider-Man 2 may need to wait a little longer as Insomniac Games has confirmed there won’t be any update until 2024. The studio cited that whilst they have been hard at work on the features they still require more time to reach the quality and standards set by the studio.

The studio did clarify some of the updates (on Twitter) that would be added in future updates, including the highly anticipated New Game+ mode. Insomniac Games also stated they had been listening to community feedback and as such have been working on other features, including replayable missions, swapping tendril colors as well as the ability to change the time of day.

Spider-Man 2 has been lauded with praise since its release and received plenty of Game of the Year award nominations. In our review, we gave the game a 9.5 out of 10 saying “It’s a quality webslinging experience that everyone should have.”

Are you disappointed about the wait time for new content? Or are you glad to hear the studio isn’t rushing it out before meeting their standards? Let us know in the comments below!