PlayStation-Owned Housemarque Is Working On New IP

Housemarque, the PlayStation-owned studio behind Returnal, is working on its next project, which so happens to be a brand-new IP, which will no doubt be at least a larger-scale project than its coin-op inspired ones. During a recent interview with VentureBeat’s Dean Takahashi, co-founder and CEO Ilari Kuittinen alongside game director, Harry Krueger, was hit with the question of whether they are even interested in making live service games, which Sony is also seeking to bolster with its $3.6 billion acquisition of Bungie.

While there could’ve been bigger news in their statement, Kuittinen did passively mention that the studio in the concepting phase of a new IP.

Before the days of the PS5 console exclusive, Returnal, Housemarque had their stint putting out shoot-’em-up arcade style games like Resogun and Super Stardust HD.

