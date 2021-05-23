Housemarque Wants To Take Up More Large-Scale Projects

With the huge success of Returnal (and its recent patch), some may forget Housemarque’s previous games. Much of its catalog consists of arcade-style shooters that simply contrast with their latest PS5 exclusive.

According to Housemarque’s Mikael Haveri, speaking to GameReactor, they want to continue onward with larger-scale projects rather than smaller-scale arcade titles. He made sure to clarify that they still love arcade games and aren’t opposed to returning to the 2D resogun genre, one that they really made a name for themselves in.

When asked about the studio’s future, Haveri noted they are working on another project and how Returnal established more flexibility in what they can produce.

“Yes, we’ve been working on two projects previously, and now with Returnal we have of course only one project. It’s hard to say if we will continue with one or two projects in the future, but the idea of us now being able to establish ourselves with Returnal will be defining the future type of titles we want to make.”

They also want to prove themselves more than just a “resogun studio.”

“The idea is that we now want to show we’re not just a “Resogun-studio.” We can do all kinds of things, and from our studio’s perspective that means that we want to go for these bigger types of experiences. Now, we still love arcade. We still love smaller games as well. Who knows? Maybe 26 years in the future we’ll do more of that as well. But that really depends on how successful we are able to build ourselves with the types of experiences that Returnal now is representing.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see what Housemarque’s got under their belt? Tell us below!

