New Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Trailer Drops

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

A new trailer showcasing what’s to come in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has dropped, giving us a glimpse into what to expect. The game comes as a timed exclusive for the PS5 late next month.

Outside of the looming threat of Sephiroth, the trailer also showcases the fight against Terror of the Deep as well first-looks at characters like Midgardsormr. After being crowned the most-anticipated game of 2024 during The Game Awards, it’s nice to see Square Enix updating fans and keeping the hype train strong.

Featuring a 40-hour story and that scene, it’s no doubt going to be a hit when it comes to Final Fantasy aficionados. If you’re not already waiting for its February 29 release, maybe this action-packed trailer will change your mind.

What do you think? Are you excited for FF7 Rebirth? Let us know below!

