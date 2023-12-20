Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Features 40-Hour Main Story

The much-anticipated follow-up, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, is poised to have an extensive story that will take players dozens of hours to complete. Side content can push the hours even beyond 100.

Per Game Informer, players can expect a 40-hour main story, while those who do a “good amount” of side missions can push past 60 hours, and those who eye completing all side and main missions could be looking at 100+ hours.

Considering the game is set to eat up 150GB with more side stuff than the main content, it’s not shocking that the game will take more time. Frankly, we’re sure fans of the series will find this appealing as it just means spending more time with the iconic team. We can all rejoin Cloud and co exclusively on PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024.

