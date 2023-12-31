Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Director Talks THAT Scene

The iconic Aerith scene is obviously going to appear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and while he never says how it will play out, game director Tetsuya Nomura did talk about the decision behind the new and old game. Obviously, spoilers are ahead for both the original PlayStation alongside Rebirth.

Speaking with Game Informer, Nomura explained that life was always a central theme rooted deep in Final Fantasy 7 and that he knew the team would have to showcase life and death. Much like the Honey Bee Inn, this even more iconic scene will be interesting to see how the team could pull it off.

The scene in question is the death of Aerith at the hands of Sephiroth, in which he believes the team has managed to strike a balance and spark some “new emoition and a new feeling” within players, new and old.

What do you think? Are you hyped about Rebirth? Let us know below!