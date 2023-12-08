PS5 Exclusive Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Wins Most Anticipated Game

Among the slurry of understandable categories in The Game Awards lies the Most Anticipated Game, and this year that honor goes to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Other contenders were Hades II, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Tekken 8, and Star Wars Outlaws.

Amid the onslaught of announced winners of a handful of more miscellaneous categories, presenter Geoff Keighley announced that the PS5 exclusive has won the Most Anticipated Game award, which means people are hyped for it. Considering this is the follow-up to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, we can’t blame people for getting excited to see more, especially after that gameplay showcase back in late September.

What do you think? Did you vote for FF7 Rebirth? Let us know below!