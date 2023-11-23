Hogwarts Legacy Retakes Top Spot In Weekly UK Charts

The most recent weekly physical sales data from the United Kingdom has seen Hogwarts Legacy reclaim the top spot thanks to a combination of early Black Friday deals and the recent Nintendo Switch version released on November 14. With Christmas just around the corner and many Potter fans to buy for, it’s no surprise the game has seen a surge back to the top.

The chart from GamesIndustry.biz, also saw a few new entries into the top 10, including Bluey: The Videogame at number seven and Super Mario RPG at six. The early sales have also seen other games rise the ranks, as Mortal Kombat 1 rose from 33rd to 10th within a week.

Last week, Portkey Games also announced on its support page that the previous Twitch drop rewards will be made available to everyone upon launching the game after November 13. Giving access to further cosmetics that players may have previously missed, including the likes of the full Charms Professor set.

What do you think? Were you one of the gamers who recently picked up a copy of Hogwarts Legacy? If so, how are you finding the game? Let us know in the comments below.