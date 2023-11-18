Bluey: The Videogame Out Now

Kids show Bluey was poised to get a video game adaptation this year and it’s since dropped a launch trailer and released to the public. The show cast a large audience of kids and adults thanks to its charming cast and easy to digest episodes.

Developed by Artex Games and published by Outright Games, the game puts us in the paws of Bluey and her family going about four interactive adventures across some of the many iconic locations of the show. Its main goal is to immerse you into the world of the Australian blue dog and her family.

Bluey: The Videogame is out now.