Hogwarts Legacy Passes 22M Copies

The highly praised yet controversial Hogwarts Legacy has surpassed 22 million copies sold at the end of 2023. It’s not too shocking that the Wizarding World adventure captured the hearts of many.

A Variety report indicates that Avalanche Software’s whimsical journey, which was released on both current and past-gen consoles, as well as the Switch later on down the line, made it to that milestone. No doubt the Switch release, which ended up during the holiday season, pushed the sales numbers forward more so than usual, as in December, it netted around two million sales.

It did have an extremely successful launch year, taking the top spot in sales in the UK, generating $1 billion, and smashing sales goals by over 200%.

“[Hogwarts Legacy] remains the best-selling game of the year in the entire industry worldwide. That’s a position that typically is held by one of these incumbent’s sequel games and we’re so proud that we’ve been able to break into the top rank…

