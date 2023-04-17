Hogwarts Legacy Smashed Sales Goals

Hogwarts Legacy was always going to be a huge success, but we’d forgive you if you would be shocked to hear just how well it’s sold. Since before launch, the game has been rife with controversy, but that didn’t stop it from becoming a huge success, brandishing itself as a fantastic reentry to the space after not releasing anything since 2017.

As reported on LinkedIn by Warner Bros. Games’ senior brand and marketing manager, Arien Darby, the Wizarding World adventure achieved “256% to plan sell-thru at launch.” This is to say that it went above and beyond initial goals. The game also surpassed over 12 million units sold in a mere two weeks. It’s even already beaten FromSoftware’s award-winning Elden Ring in sales.

To top it all off, though, Hogwarts Legacy broke concurrent viewer records for a single game on Twitch, drawing in a whopping 1.3 million viewers watching someone else play the title. well beyond its sales goals

Hogwarts Legacy Achieved 256% to plan sell-thru at launch

Sales figures and revenue are known. pic.twitter.com/1cnoM7b91I — Timur222 (@bogorad222) April 16, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

