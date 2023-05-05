Hogwarts Legacy Generates $1 Billion In Sales

In the few months that it’s been out in the world, Hogwarts Legacy has garnered over a billion in retail sales. We already knew it was a success, but with the game releasing on past-gen consoles today after a delay, and reportedly running fairly well, it’s no doubt going to only go up from here.

The Avalanche Software Wizarding World adventure was released in early February to current-gen consoles only, with the promise of past-gen versions getting released a few months later for optimization reasons. According to Insider Gaming, its sales have only grown and led to a whopping one billion in sales.

This news also comes soon after rumors have begun circulating that there could be a sequel in development.

Its success can’t really be understated. Despite the controversy, Hogwarts Legacy was released to widespread acclaim from both critics and fans and achieved “256% to plan sell-thru at launch.” It was also Twitch’s most-watched single-player game of all time, with a staggering 1.3 million concurrent viewers.

Only time will tell if its release to the PS4 and Xbox One will actually make any difference in its sales or if it will start to mellow out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

