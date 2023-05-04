Hogwarts Legacy Sequel Possibly In Development

Tomorrow marks the game’s release on previous-gen hardware, following more optimization needed to make it run just right. Though, some are taking a recent job listing as an indication of a sequel.

Spotted by GameRant, it asserts the job listing’s line “unannounced AAA console title” is a clue. No one can deny the huge success the game was when it released, even critics that were deep in the controversy around the source material’s author praised its sprawling open world.

It’s also possible, though, since there are no plans for Hogwarts Legacy DLC, the studio might be working on a new game altogether. It isn’t unheard of that studios will sometimes split their attention between projects, after all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

