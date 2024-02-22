FromSoftware Knows Fans Want A Bloodborne Remake

It’s one of the most open secrets out there in the gaming industry that Soulsborne fans desperately want Bloodborne to get the remake treatment, and it seems like Hidetaka Miyazaki doesn’t seem opposed to the idea if the proper owner would let him. The Japanese developer doesn’t own the rights to Bloodborne, instead that falls on Sony.

Speaking to IGN about Elden Ring’s upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, Miyazaki expressed that it’s not his place to discuss the potentials of a remake, which has been rumored on-again-and-off-again for years now. He added that he enjoyed the project, stating to have “a lot of great memories” about the game.

We’re sure it’ll take a ton of sway — and money — to make Sony part ways with such a beloved — albeit abandoned — IP. It is, however, clear that it wants to retain copyright, if Bloodborne Kart is any indicator. At least Elden Ring is owned by FromSoft.

“Unfortunately, and I’ve said this in other interviews, it’s not in my place to talk about Bloodborne specifically. We simply don’t own the IP at FromSoftware. For me personally, it was a great project, and I have a lot of great memories for that game, but we’re not at liberty to speak to it.”

What do you think? Do you want a Bloodborne remake? Let us know below!