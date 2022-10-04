Alleged Leaked Doc Details Unannounced PlayStation Games

A document has found its way across the internet that points to several unannounced PlayStation games. Unfortunately, PSX Extreme was unable to answer to its validity, but Gematsu, alleges they’ve fact-checked many of these games through their own sources.

The biggest leaks alleged that Guerrilla Games are in the works making a PS5 remaster to Horizon Zero Dawn and a multiplayer game based on the IP. Other games on the list, as per Insider Gaming allege Firesprite is working on a survival horror, which lines up to previous coverage earlier this year, nicknamed Heartbreak.

Sumo Digital is working on an open-world multiplayer under the working title Carbon. Lucid Games is working on a multiplayer vehicle combat game nicknamed Redstar, which is likely the working name fo the Twisted Metal entry, which is in the works at the studio. Kojima Productions working on an open-world cryptically nicknamed Ocean.

Project Bates makes another appearance in this leak, but we already knew about this Ballistic Moon-PlayStation project already back in August.

London Studio is also working on a game as a service title under the nickname Camden. None of these have been properly announced and it’s all possible to be bogus, but much of it already had hints throughout the last year or so, so really, it’s not too hard to believe these unannounced PlayStation games are really the working titles.

