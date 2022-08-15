  • Home
Sony Partners With Former Supermassive Staff On Project Bates

August 15, 2022 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Sony Interactive Entertainment is allegedly partnering with Ballistic Moon, a studio staffed up with former developers from Supermassive Games, known for Until Dawn and more recently, The Quarry. While confirmation isn’t there, reports point to Sony being the “big publisher” that the studio is talking about in its tweet about the upcoming project.

A thread was made over on ResetEra where one user credited Toumari for discovering a placeholder project title, Project Bates, alongside the game’s director, Joshua Archer, who previously worked on Until Dawn. On that same post, it credited Ballistic Moon alongside Sony.

Nothing about Project Bates is really given away, but with Supermassive’s repertoire, we can expect it’ll probably be a narrative adventure.

