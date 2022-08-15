Sony Partners With Former Supermassive Staff On Project Bates

Sony Interactive Entertainment is allegedly partnering with Ballistic Moon, a studio staffed up with former developers from Supermassive Games, known for Until Dawn and more recently, The Quarry. While confirmation isn’t there, reports point to Sony being the “big publisher” that the studio is talking about in its tweet about the upcoming project.

A thread was made over on ResetEra where one user credited Toumari for discovering a placeholder project title, Project Bates, alongside the game’s director, Joshua Archer, who previously worked on Until Dawn. On that same post, it credited Ballistic Moon alongside Sony.

Did we tell you we're developing our new #game with #UE5? We're working with a big publisher and our brilliant team of #gamedevs, AND we'll be relocating soon..🤫

Lots going on! Tell us what you have been up to! 🌚✨ https://t.co/d5Vx62bO13#hiringno #gamedevjobs #Games — Ballistic Moon (@ballistic_moon) August 9, 2022

Nothing about Project Bates is really given away, but with Supermassive’s repertoire, we can expect it’ll probably be a narrative adventure.

