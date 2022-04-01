  • Home
Firesprite

Firesprite Looks To Make Triple-A Horror Game

March 31, 2022

A job listing is indicating that Firesprite, the relatively recently acquired PlayStation Studios developer is working on a AAA horror game. According to a ResetEra user, the studio is on the lookout for a brand-new narrative director with “veteran” game writing/direction experience to work on a narrative-driven horror title made in Unreal Engine 5.

Currently, we can’t be sure if Firesprite is building off of an existing Sony property or if it’s something brand-spanking-new from their own minds. What we do know is The Playroom developer certainly has its hands full with projects.

Not only are they co-developing the PSVR2 Horizon franchise spin-off, Horizon Call of the Mountain, but they are also supposedly taking over the unannounced Twisted Metal reboot from Lucid Games.

