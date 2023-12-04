Alan Wake 2 To Get New Game Plus This Month

Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake 2 has seen great success with multiple nominations at game award shows, and now, it appears that a new game plus mode is in its future. We knew this was on the table alongside its free and paid DLC.

In an on-brand Twitter post, the dev teased that the mode is coming. At this point, we’re not sure what to expect from this new mode, outside of the standard new game plus fare. Considering it’s Remedy, though, we have a sneaking suspicion that this new mode will be more than a simple new game plus.

What do you think? Have you played Alan Wake 2 and wished there was a new game plus mode? Let us know below!