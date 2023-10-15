Alan Wake 2 Free DLC Will Also Be “Pretty Signficiant”

Alan Wake 2 will receive free DLC alongside two premium expansions post-launch, and they’ll be “pretty significant.” We’re right at the homestretch for its release, and with that, Sam Lake has decided now’s as good of a time as any to discuss the game‘s post-launch support.

Speaking at EGX Theatre (via MP1st), the Remedy Entertainment creative director was asked about what fans should expect when it launches in a measly two weeks. Apparently, its two paid DLCs will be titled Night Springs and Lake House while its free content drops haven’t been named. Regardless, Lake notes that even its free stuff will be “significant,” though we don’t know precisely how significant it will be.

We can rejoin Alan Wake when the game launches on October 27, after a slight delay to avoid the congested week ahead.

What do you think? Are you excited to continue the Alan Wake journey? Let us know below!