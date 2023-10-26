Alan Wake 2 Will Feature A Post-Launch New Game+

Remedy Entertainment has revealed that its psychological horror, Alan Wake 2, will feature a new game+ in a future update, but it will have a twist.

In typical new game+ fashion, players can keep their upgrades and weapons, as well as offer a new Nightmare difficulty, but what sets this apart from most any new game+ is its alternate narrative. This includes new video content and Manuscripts.

Considering the game is poised to have some “pretty significant” free DLC, alongside its paid offerings, we’d imagine this post-launch new game+ could tie into what the studio’s talking about.

What do you think? Are you excited for Alan Wake 2? Let us know below!