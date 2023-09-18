Things At Insomniac Games Is “Better” After Acquisition, Says Creative Director

Senior Creative Director Bryan Intihar has gone on record to say that since the 2019 PlayStation acquisition, things at Insomniac Games have gotten “better” at the Burbank-based developer. This comes as the team’s getting ready for what will no doubt be one of the biggest PlayStation releases this year — Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

During an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Intihar expressed how not just has Insomniac pushed itself to be better with its workflow from game to game, but also how the acquisition felt natural. So natural, in fact, that he sometimes forgets that the studio’s a PlayStation first-party since the team’s worked with Sony for so long. Sure, it’s had some pivots here and there, namely the Xbox-exclusive Sunset Overdrive, a few Windows-only games, and some mobile titles.

“If anything, it’s just got better [since the acquisition]. I forget a lot of the times we are part of PlayStation. We’ve worked with them for so long. We’ve had the same producers for forever. And at the end of the day, they want the same things we do.

With Spider-Man 2 pushing closer, the team’s ramped up production of Wolverine.

