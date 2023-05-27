The Last Of Us Factions Isn’t Ready To Be Showcased

The recent PlayStation showcase was a disappointment to many hoping for some real hard-hitting showcases for what’s to come for PlayStation players. Sure, some notable stuff happened like a gameplay reveal for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but one of the things fans were hoping for was some sort of update on Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Factions.

Unfortunately, it appears the game was skipped over as it simply wasn’t ready to be shown off yet. Naughty Dog shared the news on Twitter, explaining that they realized more time is needed in the oven.

The long-awaited multiplayer project was expected to be part of The Last of Us Part II, but later decided it was too big in scope to just be a mode in one of its narrative adventures. Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann expressed The Last of Us Factions would be their most ambitious project to date.

