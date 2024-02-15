Menu Close

Spider-Man 2 Sales Pass 10 Million

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has certainly proven to be a smash hit, surpassing 10 million sales since its launch back in October. This brings the series’ sales up to 50 million copies sold across its few trackable means.

Insomniac shared the news on Twitter, thanking all the fans for their support. It’s worth pointing out that this is with it just being on PS5, we already can assume it will release on PC sometime in the future, if both Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales are anything to go off of.

At the point it does reach the PC market, it’ll no doubt reach a whole different audience. Just taking a moment and looking over at the lesser-known yet massive launch of Helldivers 2 exemplifies that.

What do you think? Was this sale number well-deserved? Let us know below!

