Helldivers 2 Is Sony’s Biggest PC Launch Ever

Arrowhead Game Studios’ Helldivers 2 is a massive hit, and it marks itself as Sony’s biggest PC launch in its history. Of course, we suspect it won’t be that way too long, if the Japanese giant decides to release another PlayStation Studios game day and date on PC.

Checking Steam’s most-played games (thanks, Push Square), we can see that the game has managed to be in the top 15 most-played games right now — February 10. Unlike most of its releases, PlayStation has decided to test the waters and release a first-party game day and date of its PS counterpart. We assume this won’t be a frequent thing, though, and most of its first-party releases will remain on PlayStation platforms for while before getting the porting treatment.

What do you think? Was the high placement of Arrowhead’s Helldivers 2 well-deserved? Let us know below!