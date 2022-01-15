Sony Pulls PS Now Gift Cards From UK Retailers

UK retailers are no longer selling PlayStation Now gift cards as Sony continues to shift to the more broad “cash denomination” gift cards they favor, which can be redeemed for Sony’s service. PS Now is Sony’s cloud gaming streaming service, which has been around since early 2014, allowing fans to stream some classic PlayStation titles from back in the day.

According to a spokesperson speaking to VentureBeat, this UK-exclusive — for now — move is thanks to the “cash denomination” thing.

“Globally, we are moving from PlayStation Now gift cards to focus on our current cash denomination PlayStation gift cards, which can be redeemed for PlayStation Now.”

This move could be a sign of validity to Bloomberg‘s Spartacus rumor, but as it stands, this could be a mere coincidence that Sony is shying away from PS Now gift cards and going a more broad route as they’re currently facing these rumors.

