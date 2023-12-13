Menu Close

Sony Is Aware Of Insomniac Games Hacking

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Rhysida, a ransomware group, infiltrated Insomniac Games and is currently feeling around for buyers for select private information. The info it has includes stuff about the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine and “private staff information,” such as passport scans. Luckily, it already knows and is investigating.

IGN reports the hacking group is seeking 50 BTC (or two million) to be paid in seven days, or it will release the stolen info. In a statement to the publication, Sony expressed that it’s already working on investigating the matter and doesn’t believe any other divisions have been affected.

