Marvel’s Wolverine Launches In 2025

Some more small details have come forward about the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine, including its setting and potential launch year. This is just a rumor, but it’s better than nothing.

Leaker Daniel Richtman alleged on his Patreon (via GamingBolt) that the game is planning on launching in 2025 and will feature the fictional Marvel city of Mandripoor as its setpiece. It isn’t clear if the game is solely housed in the fictional Southeast Asia city, but the leak did point to the game not being a full open world like Spider-Man or its recently released sequel.

Insomniac Games had ramped up production of the game following Spider-Man 2’s launch. A previous leak from Jeff Grubb alleged it would be out next year but also put a little asterisk beside it, noting it could be delayed internally. If true, this new leak fits in nicely with the timeline.

What do you think? Are you excited about Marvel’s Wolverine? Are you just as confused as we are about what kind of game it will be? Let us know below!