Sly Cooper Will Have A Platinum Trophy Now

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Tomorrow has some PlayStation 2 classics heading our way. Sucker Punch Productions’ Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus is headlining the classics launching to PS Plus Platinum members, and as it turns out, something big for Trophy hunters is happening.

With the game hitting the PlayStation Classics library, fans can expect up-rendered graphics, quality-of-life improvements, save states, and more. But, one of the things highlighted by Sucker Punch itself on X was the introduction of a Platinum Trophy.

Outside of Sly Cooper, we’re also going to see Star Wars Clone Wars and Tomb Raider: Legends as part of the trio of releases.

What do you think? Are you excited for tomorrow? Let us know below!

