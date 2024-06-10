Sly Cooper Will Have A Platinum Trophy Now

Tomorrow has some PlayStation 2 classics heading our way. Sucker Punch Productions’ Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus is headlining the classics launching to PS Plus Platinum members, and as it turns out, something big for Trophy hunters is happening.

With the game hitting the PlayStation Classics library, fans can expect up-rendered graphics, quality-of-life improvements, save states, and more. But, one of the things highlighted by Sucker Punch itself on X was the introduction of a Platinum Trophy.

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus is coming to the PlayStation Classics Catalog! This release features:

🏆A Platinum Trophy

🔃Save states

📺Rendering options Available June 11th to PlayStation Plus Premium members and for individual purchase on the PS Store! pic.twitter.com/HFw0bfYghi — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) June 9, 2024

Outside of Sly Cooper, we’re also going to see Star Wars Clone Wars and Tomb Raider: Legends as part of the trio of releases.

What do you think? Are you excited for tomorrow? Let us know below!

