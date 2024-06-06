Here Are The PS2 Games Set To Release On PS5 This Month

While the listings are not yet live on PlayStation Network, the first wave of classic PS2 games are due to debut on PS5 this month.

The first of three PS2 games is the 2002 vehicular shooter Star Wars: The Clone Wars, not to be confused by the 2008 animated movie and series of the same name. From the creators at Pandemic Studios and LucasArts, this classic Star Wars game took place during and right after the events of the Battle of Geonosis from Attack of The Clones.

Tomb Raider: Legend is next in this lineup. The original release was from back in 2006 by Crystal Dynamics, a few years after its predecessor Angel of Darkness (via Kotaku). On a quick side note, the game was released the year before the PlayStation 3 exclusive Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, back when similarities between both games earned Uncharted the nickname Dude Raider.

Last but not least is what most PlayStation fans might be excited for the most: Sly Cooper and the Thievius Racoonus. The 2002 Sucker Punch classic was the start of one of the most acclaimed platformer franchises of the PS2 console generation.

According to Comic Book, these PS2 titles are set to release on Tuesday June 11 for PS Plus subscribers. Don’t have a subscription or prefer to buy the games individually? They will presumably be available on the PS Store and have a number of new features for PS4 and PS5 including trophy support and graphical enhancements.

