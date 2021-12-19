Sifu Marks Spring 2022 For Physical Release

Sloclap’s kung fu combat revenge story, Sifu (read our preview), is releasing digitally in early February. Fear not, though, as this PlayStation console exclusive struck a deal with Microids, a French developer and publisher to help with a physical release on consoles.

Microids made the announcement complete with their own little trailer to hype up the already excited fans. Unfortunately, they haven’t given us a concrete date, but according to the co-publisher, the studio is aiming for a spring 2022 physical release while not altering its already concrete early February release.

Sifu tosses you into the shoes of a young kung fu student out for revenge for the murder of his family. To aid you in your quest, you have in your possession ancient medallions that act as a way to in-world explain respawning right where you are, however, that comes with the cost of shaving off years of your life, which isn’t always a bad thing as you grow stronger the older you are.

We already know the game’s launching without a difficulty setting and will hit digital shelves on February 8, 2022.

