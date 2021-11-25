Sifu Won’t Launch With Difficulty Setting

Sloclap’s kung-fu action title, Sifu, will not introduce a difficulty selection until possibly post-launch. What’s more is the game, according to Sloclap executive producer, Pierre Tarno, is made to be a “challenge.”

During an exclusive interview with the executive, MP1st asked if the unique aging system was acting as a difficulty meter. In response, Tarno simply sidelined that idea and explained they want to encourage players to learn, improve, and adapt. While he didn’t specifically say otherwise, he did stress that making too many mistakes will rapidly increase.

“We want Sifu to challenge players and to encourage them to learn, improve and adapt. The ability to rise up from death will help new players by allowing them to fail and try again multiple times when they face difficulty. But the price of mistakes will rapidly increase, and in order to fully complete the game they will have to master the combat system.”

Tarno also confirmed that it won’t have any sort of difficulty setting when it launches, but they are kicking around making one post-launch, likely if enough people request it.

Sifu puts you in the shoes of a revenge-seeking kung-fu student, aiming to bring to the ground a group of assassins who offed his family. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Sloclap pushed its release forward to February 8, 2022.

