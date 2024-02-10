“She’ll Think You’re Watching A Movie,” Kojima Says Of Physint

Hideo Kojima has further asserted that his upcoming action espionage game, Physint, will be like a movie, so much so that your mother will think it is one if she walks in on you playing it.

During his used-to-be dormant HideoTube series (via GamesRadar), the legacy developer expressed that while it will still skew toward being a game more than a movie, your mother may think you’re just watching a movie if she walks in. This aspiration is why the high-profile developer wanted to work with Sony Pictures.

We can’t imagine the level of detail Kojima plans on throwing into this, especially as this is a direct response to those fans pleading for a new Metal Gear game from him.

“… both a game and a movie at the same time. That’s why we were at Sony Pictures. Of course, it will be a game. However, if your mother walks in and sees you playing this game, she’ll think you’re watching a movie. I’m not sure how far we can take it yet.”

