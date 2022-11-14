PS5 US’ Best-Selling Console In October

Despite a 10% decline in console hardware sales, it seems the new consoles are still a hot commodity. Between the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the latest PlayStation console beat out the competition for a while and surprisingly in Japan just recently. It also beat out the Switch in the US just last year and was branded as the fastest-selling console in the US.

As reported by NPD’s Mat Piscatella over on Twitter, the PS5 was the best-selling console in the US both in unit and dollar sales. To put this in perspective, the PlayStation console beat out its competition in the US in both August and September and now October. If the momentum keeps up, it’s possible for Sony to just retain that top spot until next year.

No doubt as the holiday season rolls around, we’ll see PlayStation and Microsoft go into overdrive to try and convince perspective buyers to pick up their console instead of the competition’s. It’s also worth noting that many people still haven’t gotten themselves a current-gen console due to shortages, but hopefully that will change in the near future.

US NPD HARDWARE – PlayStation 5 was the best-selling video game hardware of October in both unit and dollar sales, while Xbox Series ranked 2nd across both measures. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) November 14, 2022

