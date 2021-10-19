PS5 Overtakes Switch As Best-Selling Console In US

The PS5 reigns supreme in the US as the new best-selling console in the country. Before September rolled around, the Nintendo Switch earmarked its territory as the best-selling console in the country for a whopping 33 consecutive months. The news comes from industry analyst, Mat Piscatella, which also called the new PlayStation the fastest-selling console in US history.

US NPD HW – PlayStation 5 was the best-selling hardware platform of September in both units and dollars. PlayStation 5 is the best-selling hardware platform of 2021 year-to-date in dollars, while Nintendo Switch leads in units. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) October 18, 2021

Piscatella noted that the ninth generation console turned into the best-selling hardware platform of the month in both units and dollars. It also keeps the lead in terms of dollars, but wains compared to the Switch’s units when taking into consideration 2021 from year-to-date.

The fact it even managed to beat the Switch in units kind of shows signs of improvement in the horrid stock issue fans see today. This isn’t the first time a PlayStation console has beat the Switch. The long-active hybrid console was once beat by the PS4 all the way back in November 2018.

What do you think? Are you still on the prowl for a PS5? Tell us below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

