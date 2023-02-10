PS5 Sees “Biggest Sales Week” In Japan Since Launch

It’s no secret that the PS5 is making leaps and bounds into the Japanese market, “expanding significantly” compared to its main competition Xbox, in almost every turn. It seems the 2020 console has seen its “biggest sales week” in the country since its launch.

According to Famitsu (via VGC), the console sold 93,000 units in the week that ended on February 5. It’s also at a huge uptick as the console is slowly but surely getting easier to find and acquire. Earlier in the month, we reported that you could now purchase the God of War Ragnarok bundle without the need for an invite on Amazon.

The past five tracked weeks have been consistently higher than the first four months of 2022. Supply chain issues certainly hindered the past two years of the console’s life and while Sony still has a ways to go before the console is readily available, this biggest sales week in Japan news is great stuff for the Japanese gamer.

