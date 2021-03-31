  • Home
Some PS Vita Devs Blindsided By August Shut Down

March 31, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

After much speculation, Sony has finally confirmed it’s going to ax the respective PS3, PSP, and PS Vita PlayStation Store platforms. While this isn’t a shock, it’s looking like some developers weren’t given the memo.

A set of indie developers, particularly ones working on Vita ports, were given this news the same day as everyone else. Lilymo Games and other developers have had to can or seriously alter their next games.

In the case of Lilymo, they had to cancel the PS Vita version as it wasn’t going to be complete before the store shuts down in August. Contrastly, some developers have gone too far to turn back now.

The Domaginarium, for example, has two half-way-done dungeon-crawlers with Vita versions. Instead of canceling the game altogether, the team is dedicating time to try and get through development and certification before the August deadline.

ScourgeBringer developer, on the other hand, is doing his best to turn lemons into lemonade. They are going to release it to the Vita for 128 days and after that, it’s gone for good.

Despite its dead presence to Sony, with physical cartridges halting production back in 2018, the little console found a surprisingly dedicated following. It’s also seeing its store opened the longest – August 21 will be its last operational.

