Some PS Vita Devs Blindsided By August Shut Down

After much speculation, Sony has finally confirmed it’s going to ax the respective PS3, PSP, and PS Vita PlayStation Store platforms. While this isn’t a shock, it’s looking like some developers weren’t given the memo.

A set of indie developers, particularly ones working on Vita ports, were given this news the same day as everyone else. Lilymo Games and other developers have had to can or seriously alter their next games.

In the case of Lilymo, they had to cancel the PS Vita version as it wasn’t going to be complete before the store shuts down in August. Contrastly, some developers have gone too far to turn back now.

With today's news of the Vita Store closing, we sadly have had to cancel the Vita version of our next game. The store will be closed before our next game is ready, so it seems Habroxia 2 will be our final Vita release. — Lillymo Games (@LillymoGames) March 29, 2021

The Domaginarium, for example, has two half-way-done dungeon-crawlers with Vita versions. Instead of canceling the game altogether, the team is dedicating time to try and get through development and certification before the August deadline.

& we still had a few projects we wanted to bring to it. Two of our current projects are dungeon crawlers that are "more-than-half-done" and we can work really hard to finish them and go through certification before the deadline so you can have them by late Jul or early Aug (pic) pic.twitter.com/yWn6W5SUtt — The Domaginarium-JUST LET ME GO (in development) (@TheDomaginarium) March 29, 2021

ScourgeBringer developer, on the other hand, is doing his best to turn lemons into lemonade. They are going to release it to the Vita for 128 days and after that, it’s gone for good.

This is now official. ScourgeBringer on PS Vita, will be a limited release and will only be available for 128 days before vanishing (no developer pun intended in the number), from April 22 to August 27. 128 days to get the last PS Vita game to release digitally. https://t.co/ttibKXNZtR — Thomas Altenburger 🍕🍍 (@mrhelmut) March 29, 2021

Despite its dead presence to Sony, with physical cartridges halting production back in 2018, the little console found a surprisingly dedicated following. It’s also seeing its store opened the longest – August 21 will be its last operational.

