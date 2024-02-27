PS Exec Reveals PlayStation Portal Proves More Popular Than Expected

The PlayStation Portal has proven more popular than Sony expected it would, with demand exceeding its expectations and the Japanese giant having to constantly send out more units.

In an interview with Game File, VP of product management over at PlayStation, Hiromi Wakai, expressed that the console wasn’t suited for everyone, but rather people with specific needs and wants to play in a “specific way.”

Despite the niche use case, it has proven very successful for Sony, with Circana charting it as the fifth best-selling accessory, though, Sony hasn’t properly addressed supply and demand issues leading it to firmly plant its feet in fifth place. Wakai, however, assures fans that it is something Sony is aware of and working on fixing.

What do you think? Are you a PS Portal owner? Let us know below!