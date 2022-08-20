PlayStation Showcase Allegedly Slated For September

Sony is allegedly putting together some sort of PlayStation showcase for sometime this September. Should this rumor be true, it wouldn’t be too shocking, considering the game company’s fascination with the month.

The rumor comes from Dusk Golem over on ResetEra, a notable leaker particularly in the horror community, though, he does dabble in other industry insiders from time to time.

While nothing is set in stone for this alleged PlayStation showcase, if we are seeing an early September event, it’s possible for one last push to really hammer in God of War Ragnarok‘s release in November. It’s also possible for us to see something like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Marvel’s Wolverine.

The only thing we can almost bet on is the potential look at Helldivers 2, which Dusk noted they recorded, but didn’t mean for it to go public.

