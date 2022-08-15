Sony Offers Story Recap Ahead Of God Of War Ragnarok Release

It’s been a while since we last stepped into the shoes of Kratos and his son, Atreus. Actually, it’s been around four years now. If you haven’t gone back to play God of War 2018 and have no intention to do so, Sony apparently has you covered. Ahead of God of War Ragnarok releasing this November, Sony dropped an extensive post over on its blog about the story leading to the duo being the center of a prophesy.

It even has an accompanying video for those who just want to listen to the story. The post covers the big moments in the first entry to the Norse saga, which Ragnarok brings to a two-game conclusion. From the baseline story of the death of Faye and her wish to be spread off the highest peak to the heeding words of Mimir.

Of course, the more fun way to go about it would be to play it yourself, after all, it is one of those games that we had to give the coveted 10/10. That said, we know it isn’t that easy to find time to get some game time in when you already have so much stuff on your backlog. So, really, the video hosted by Felicia Day will do fine enough for a quick, six-minute refresher.

God of War Ragnarok is launching on November 9, 2022.

