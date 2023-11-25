PlayStation Portal Has Possibly Been A Part Of Sony’s Plans Since 2015

PlayStation fans around the globe are struggling to get their hands on the newly released PlayStation Portal — Sony Interactive Entertainment’s own handheld remote player — may have been in the works for longer than we thought.

A rediscovered Sony patent suggests that the PlayStation Portal was initially intended to be a PS4 remote player. The aforementioned patent was filed way back in 2015 and published in 2017, which was reported on by IGN at the time. The report claimed that the PlayStation Portal could’ve been Sony’s attempt to compete with the Nintendo Switch.

Looking at the blueprints taken from the 2015 filing, it definitely resembles the PlayStation Portal available today, minus the DualSense controller, considering the DualShock 4 was the PS4’s native controller at the time.

What are your thoughts on the PlayStation Portal? Have you managed to get your hands on one yet? Let us know below!