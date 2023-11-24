Even The PlayStation Portal Is Outselling Xbox

It’s very clear that Xbox is not as hot or as active a competitor to PlayStation across the pond as it is here in the States, especially since even the PlayStation Portal’s outselling it. And that’s not even the console, just the peripheral.

As reported by Gamereactor.es, over in Spain it looks to be a bloodbath, with Sony’s PS5 having the best week in Spain since launch. In contrast, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S only sold around 2,000, which is particularly notable as the PS Portal, the remote play peripheral, managed to sell 5,700 units.

At this rate, the PS5 is poised to overtake the PS4 install base, which, considering how the console spent much of this generation held back by stock shortages, is pretty impressive.

What do you think? Are you surprised even a peripheral is overtaking Xbox’s Spain sales? Let us know below!