New Studio Ballistic Moon Under PlayStation Studios Already

Without even announcing it, it appears that Ballistic Moon, the new studio founded by industry pros, has been acquired by PlayStation. Despite not having any games under its belt, the studio was already working with Sony on a project code named Project Bates.

The news comes from a job listing that has since been edited by PlayStation, but PSX Extreme was able to verify an archived version. It tells prospective senior dialogue designers that they will work on major AAA projects alongside its partners like “Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studio, Guerrilla Games, Firesprite, Ballistic Moon, London Studios, Housemarque, Media Molecule, Insomniac Games, Sucker Punch Productions, and more.” All the studios listed are their first-party studios, so while yes Ballistic is partnering with PlayStation to bring us a game that was supposedly in the early stages in mid-2022, it would’ve been omitted from the list.

This would be yet another PlayStation Studios acquisition to expand its reach and seemingly the first acquisition of the year and no doubt what Jim Ryan said last year is true.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

