New Naughty Dog Game Not Affected By TLoU 2 Remastered

Naughty Dog’s new game, which is being developed alongside other projects, hasn’t been affected by the recently announced The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. The fact this new project is being developed in tandem is out of character for the Cali-based studio, which doesn’t often produce more than one game at a time.

In response to a post on Twitter, VGC staffer Jordan Middler alleges that the remaster is being worked on by mostly new hires while Neil Druckmann’s team is full-steam ahead on this new game. PSLS aids in the report, pointing out that some newbies at the studio did come forward saying that they worked on the remaster.

It’s unclear if this new game is going to be an existing IP or if it will be Naughty Dog branching out and making a new IP, which, if that’s the case, it’ll be a wonder to behold as this would mark the first time the studio’s made a new IP in a decade. Meanwhile, the studio’s multiplayer project appears to be in Development Hell amid recent layoffs.

From what I was told from one person, this was more of a project for new hires to get them in the game. Druckman’s team is full steam ahead on an original. One doesn’t takeaway from the other afaik — Jordan Middler (@JordanMiddler) November 18, 2023

