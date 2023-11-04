Menu Close
The Last of Us Factions

No, The Last Of Us PS5 Multiplayer Project Isn’t Dead

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

All’s been pretty quiet in terms of The Last of Us Factions, Naughty Dog’s multiplayer project, since things got shaken up after a look-over by Bungie until now. The game is slated to be the Cali-based studio’s most ambitious project to date.

Game director Vinit Agarwal took to Twitter, after not posting since the end of August, to offer up a small update packaged into him declaring that he won Super Mario Wonder. So, apparently, there is a small team heading the charge of Factions.

We don’t know the number of people working on the scaled-back project, but we can assume it’s a very tight-knit team with Agarwal overseeing. We also caution people to taper their expectations as this is all speculation until Naughty Dog itself comes forward to either re-announce the project or drop some new information.

What do you think? Do you hope this marks production revamping? Do you even actually want a multiplayer set in The Last of Us universe? Let us know below!

