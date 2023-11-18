Yup, The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered Is Real

Yup, Naughty Dog is releasing The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered next year. As you might suspect, there is a twist that makes a little more than a simple remaster.

As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, on top of the expected technical upgrades — DualSense support and graphical enhancements — this remaster will come with some new game modes. Chief among them is known as “No Return.” This mode pits you against randomized encounters as a playable character of your choice. Naughty Dog describes it as “roguelike.” It also adds a niche “Guitar Free Play” mode, where you can strum away to your heart’s content.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will feature a director’s commentary fitted with Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross, and actors Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Laura Bailey.

What do you think? Are you amped up about the remaster? Let us know below!