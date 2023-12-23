Mortal Kombat 1 Gets Cross-Play Feature In February

Back when Mortal Kombat 1 launched in May, there was plenty of post-launch content announced to be in the pipeline, from the star-studded season pass to the eventual release of crossplay support.

In an update video focused on the return of fighter Quan-Chi, Community Manager Tyler Lansdown let out that cross-play support between PS5, Xbox Series, and PC is coming out in a February update.

Alongside early access to Quan-Chi, which is now fully available as of December 21, a new Wi-Fi filter has been added that’ll allow players to accept or decline fights based on their opponent’s internet connection. Which feels like a must in the modern-day fighter scene.

Mortal Kombat 1 was nominated for Best Fighting at the Game Awards but ultimately lost out to long-running fighting rival Street Fighter 6. Still both games launched with plenty of high praise from critics and fans.

The update in February is likely to be one of many updates the game will receive, as game director Ed Boon revealed in a panel at Brazilian event CCXP23. In the event (via VGC), Boon confirmed that the game would receive a second part to its story mode alongside cementing that the studio will be committing support for the game for even longer than Mortal Kombat 11 received.

