Mortal Kombat 1 Cross-Play Will Come Post-Launch

Mortal Kombat 1, the confusingly named latest entry to long-running franchise, won’t come bundled in with cross-play at launch. Instead, it will be something added at a later date.

The news was revealed on X, and pretty quickly, fans weren’t happy. It’s somewhat understandable, not only is the console player base of MK itself more fragmented, but also a good chunk of other fighters featured cross-play out the gate like Street Fighter 6 and even MK1’s precursor, MK11. The upcoming Tekken 8 will also feature cross-play, so this news certainly hasn’t done the new entry any favors.

In contrast, though, some note that Mortal Kombat is a widely popular fighter and that just because it seems the player base is fragmented, doesn’t mean that it actually is, and there’s likely going to be plenty of players online regardless of your platform of choice. To mitigate the backlash, NetherRealm Studios assured players that it’s working hard to bring the feature to life.

Launch is just around the corner and we can’t wait for everyone to sink their teeth into #MK1. Regarding Kross-Play, it will not be available at launch, but know we are hard at work at implementing the feature into the game and it will be koming post launch. pic.twitter.com/M8Kvi4QkMe — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) September 12, 2023

What do you think? Are you excited about Mortal Kombat 1? Is it a deal breaker that it won't come with cross-play?

