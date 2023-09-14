Menu Close
Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 Cross-Play Will Come Post-Launch

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Mortal Kombat 1, the confusingly named latest entry to long-running franchise, won’t come bundled in with cross-play at launch. Instead, it will be something added at a later date.

The news was revealed on X, and pretty quickly, fans weren’t happy. It’s somewhat understandable, not only is the console player base of MK itself more fragmented, but also a good chunk of other fighters featured cross-play out the gate like Street Fighter 6 and even MK1’s precursor, MK11. The upcoming Tekken 8 will also feature cross-play, so this news certainly hasn’t done the new entry any favors.

In contrast, though, some note that Mortal Kombat is a widely popular fighter and that just because it seems the player base is fragmented, doesn’t mean that it actually is, and there’s likely going to be plenty of players online regardless of your platform of choice. To mitigate the backlash, NetherRealm Studios assured players that it’s working hard to bring the feature to life.

What do you think? Are you excited about Mortal Kombat 1? Is it a deal breaker that it won’t come with cross-play? Let us know below!

